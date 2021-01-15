Concern for Romanian teen missing from Perthshire home for a week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Romanian teen has been missing from his Perthshire home for almost a week, police say.

Gabriel Ursu was last seen in the Kettins area at 3pm on Saturday, January 9.

The 17-year-old has links to the Manchester and Yeovil areas in England.

Police Scotland say they are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Gabriel, who lives in Coupar Angus, speaks and understands Romanian, English and Spanish.

He is around 5 ft 5 ins tall, slim build with short brown hair and wears glasses.

Issuing the missing persons appeal, Inspector Emma Bowman said: “This is completely out of character for Gabriel and his family are understandably very worried.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him to contact us so we can ensure he is safe and well.

“We are also appealing directly to Gabriel to get in touch with police or family.”