Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 6

For the second day, coronavirus vaccine passports dominated headlines across the UK.

The proposals could spark a rebellion, the Times warns, while the Telegraph reports such checks will become ‘part of our lives’.

Update

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update on Scotland’s route out of lockdown today, the Scottish Sun reports.

It is hoped she will say the country remains on track for the next round of restrictions easing, due to happen on April 26.

This will see all parts of Scotland currently in level four to move down to modified level three – and the islands potentially to level two.

Book your table

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his own address to the UK on Monday night, confirming he is pressing ahead with his own plans to ease lockdown.

His positive message led the front pages of many national papers, with the Daily Express, Metro, the Guardian and Daily Mail all celebrating the news hairdressers, shops and outdoor hospitality can open from April 12 in England.

Happy haircut

Thousands of people across Tayside and Fife flocked to hairdressers and barbers yesterday.

Salons opened for the first time this year to welcome their delighted customers and tidy up lockdown locks.

Garden centres were also allowed to reopen and eager green-fingered customers queued outside at opening time.

Bank holiday trouble

Away from coronavirus, there was less positive news as campers destroyed an Angus beauty spot.

Volunteers at Barry Mill, close to Carnoustie, have voiced their frustration and disgust after campers descended on the popular National Trust Scotland site over the weekend.

They left scores of rubbish and set fires in the area.

It came as Perthshire rangers vowed to take on dirty campers and protect the Cairngorms National Park from messy visitors.

Holyrood 2021

Tuesday brings us another day closer to next month’s Scottish Parliament elections.

DC Thomson’s Election Hub is full of the latest news and views ahead of the May 6 ballot.

The live interactive newscast, the first of its kind in Scotland, launched on Monday and will continue at 2pm today.