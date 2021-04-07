Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 7

On April 7, calls have been made to create a register of domestic abusers.

The Daily Record leads with the story of Scottish man David Kerr who assaulted multiple women across the UK.

By moving between Scotland and Wales and changing his name, Kerr took advantage of a failure to track the criminal histories of serial domestic abusers.

Campaigners are calling for a register for domestic abusers to restrict and monitor them, similar to sex offenders and terrorists.

Trial paused

Coronavirus vaccinations must continue apace, scientists have warned in the Guardian.

It comes as a trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in children was paused while regulators investigate rare reports of blood clots, largely in younger women.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to take the jab when it is offered, while scientists stressed the side effects were extremely rare.

Summer holidays?

Other nationals led with pleas to save our summer holidays amid fears only the wealthy will be able to fly abroad.

Paying for at least two coronavirus tests to travel to countries such as Spain and France could cost more than the flights, the Metro reports.

Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said the current PCR used for travel are ‘way over and above what the cost is of an average EasyJet fare’.

At home

In Tayside, many Dundonians have backed a proposal to introduce “vaccine passports”.

The passports, or “coronavirus status certificates”, would be used for identifying people who are at risk of carrying coronavirus, with information such as recent test results, vaccine doses taken and natural immunity.

They would allow those who have been immunised to take part in certain activities without restriction, such as international travel, large music festivals and visits to public spaces.

On the streets of Dundee, most were in favour of the passports to reduce the spread of coronavirus for travel and major events such as music festivals.

Human bone discovered

In Fife, the parents of missing man Allan Bryant faced a new period of trauma after a bone was discovered in St Andrews.

Police, who have been searching the area, notified the Bryant family.

But Allan Bryant Senior said he does not believe it is the remains of his son, who has been missing for seven years.

He was last seen leaving a nightclub in Glenrothes.