Nicola Sturgeon ‘felt quite emotional’ after receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

by Annie Butterworth
April 15 2021, 7.36pm Updated: April 15 2021, 7.36pm
© PAFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon receives Covid-19 vaccine.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “emotional” after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine and paid tribute to NHS staff involved in the rollout.

She became one of more than 2.5 million Scots to have received at least one dose of the vaccine on Thursday, being inoculated at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Allocated AstraZeneca dose, the First Minister said it would help to bolster her defence of the jag, which has caused concerns over some rare instances of blood clots.

The SNP leader was vaccinated at 4pm and shortly after encouraging other Scots to receive their jab as soon as they are offered it.

Speaking to the PA news agency after her vaccination, the First Minister said: “It was totally pain free, I didn’t feel a thing.

Nicola Sturgeon (right) after receiving first shot of Astra Zeneca vaccine, administered by Elaine Anderson. © PA
“The lovely woman who vaccinated me made it all really easy.

“I guess like many people I felt quite emotional because it’s so important this vaccination programme in helping us all get back to normal.”

‘Important part of our route back to normality’

Ms Sturgeon, who was vaccinated in the middle of an election campaign in Scotland, also urged other Scots not to delay when they receive their invitation.

“My message to everybody – as soon as you get the invite to be vaccinated, come forward, be vaccinated because it’s such an important part of our route back to normality,” she said.

The First Minister also praised the work of those who are working to vaccinate the population.

“Thoroughly impressed with the well-oiled machine I saw in there,” she said.

“I just want to say such a huge thank you to everyone across the country who’s delivering this programme – they’re heroes, each and every one of them.”

The FM arrives for her appointment at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow

The First Minister said she was “glad” to have been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, about which concerns have been raised in other countries about the possibility of blood clots.

She said: “I’m actually quite glad I got AstraZeneca, because there have been concerns raised and I said that I’m confident it’s safe.

“But now I’m not just saying that – I’ve also had the AstraZeneca vaccine, so I’m glad about that.”

