Fun in the sun: Tayside and Fife residents bask in glorious weather with new-found freedom

While eagerly awaiting the reopening of restaurants, gyms and beauty salons, residents of Tayside and Fife made the most of the great outdoors this weekend.

As travel restrictions eased on Friday, families and friends were allowed to travel to meet outdoors in groups of six.

Warm weather over the weekend was an added bonus, allowing the groups to bask in the sunshine together, as temperatures reached 18°C in some places.

From Kinross to Montrose and everywhere in between, locals flocked to beauty spots to enjoy both the weather and the long-awaited reunions.