Morning papers: Scottish and UK latest news on April 20

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce significant changes to lockdown in Scotland today, allowing pubs and gyms to reopen from next week.

Travel rules would also be further relaxed to allow travel between England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland if the current plans are confirmed.

It follows further 232 new cases of the virus reported by public health Scotland on Monday.

Here’s a quick look at the other Scottish and UK news leading the headlines this morning.

European Super League

Plans by some clubs across Europe to start a new European ‘super league’ leads the headlines across the UK on April 20.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet football officials today to discuss the breakaway group, the BBC reports.

Writing in The Sun, the Prime Minister said he was “horrified” at the implications for clubs up and down the country which had a “unique place” at the heart of their communities.

In a direct message to fans, he said: “It is your game – and you can rest assured that I’m going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red.”

The Duke of Cambridge – who is the president of the Football Association – was among those who voiced his dismay at the “damage” the plan would do to the national game.

India travel ban

The Times Scotland also leads with a new travel ban announced across Scotland for arrivals from India over fears about a new coronavirus variant there.

The Scottish Government announced on Monday afternoon a ban on non-UK arrivals from India.

The changes mean that non-UK and Irish citizens who do not have a right to reside in the UK will not be permitted from entering Scotland if they have been in India in the previous 10 days.

Care home deaths

The Scotsman’s front page follows up on the BBC story yesterday about the number of care home deaths in Scotland linked to Covid.

New data revealed the true extent of care home deaths linked to Covid-19 for the first time in the pandemic.

Data blunder

The Courier’s political section leads with an exclusive from about a data blunder by the Scottish Government.

It saw the release of personal details identifying members of the public who complained about Margaret Ferrier MP.

Stonehaven rail crash

The Courier’s Fife edition leads with a story about one of the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash.

It comes after the Department for Transport released a report into the disaster which saw three people killed.

Dundee windfall

The Dundee Evening Telegraph leads with an exclusive about a £1 million investment in jobs, tackling climate change and progressing The Eden Project.