Coronavirus: When can swimming pools open and are they safe?

Swimming pools across Scotland will be allowed to reopen next week.

Nicola Sturgeon announced significant changes to Scotland’s lockdown rules which will allow a number of rules to be eased from April 26.

As well as gyms reopening for individual exercise, swimming pools will also be able reopen – including for lessons.

Leisure and Culture Dundee announced that the city’s Olympia centre swimming pools would reopen for lane swimming, learn to swim, club training, aquafit and shallow swimming.

They promised information on how people will be able to book their spot in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Fife, Perth and Angus councils have all announced similar plans for the return of pools and leisure facilities.

Fife Council has already experienced a surge in bookings as facilities prepare to open their doors for the first time in months.

More than 1,000 bookings have been made to Fife gyms and swimming pools in just 48 hours.

Are swimming pools safe?

Swimming pools in Dundee and across Scotland were able to reopen last year following the first lockdown and since then experts say they’ve had time to learn about the virus.

The American Centre for Disease Control (CDC) say that there is no evidence coronavirus can be transmitted in treated aquatic venues, as longs steps are taken to keep people safe.

“CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes Covid-19 spreading to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, or other treated aquatic venues,” they said.

Because the virus spreads through droplets in the air, saunas and steam rooms – where physical distancing is hard – could be risky and there are currently no plans for these to open in Scotland.

The World Health Organization said: “Swimming in a well-maintained, properly chlorinated pool is safe.”

But they added that people should stay away from crowded places, including pools, and take care in communal areas like changing rooms.

They said: “It is advisable to stay away from all crowded areas including crowded swimming pools. Keep one metre distance from people who sneeze or cough, even in a swimming area.”