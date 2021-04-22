Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 22

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth city centre could lose another store as consultation has begun on the potential closure of clothing shop H&M.

The Courier reports the St John’s Shopping Centre branch is due to reopen on Monday but staff have been made aware of its potential closure.

Perth city centre has taken a significant hit in recent months, with numerous retailers having announced store closures.

Coronavirus recovery

The High Street woes have been made worse by lockdown closures and the Daily Record reports coronavirus recovery has been voted the most important issue in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections.

A poll of their readers showed 30% of the 14,161 people who responded said making sure building back from the pandemic should be high on the agenda of politicians.

British football league?

The Scottish Sun leads with an exclusive suggesting Rangers and Celtic are wanted to join a British League as part of the fall-out of the failed Euro breakaway plot.

Top of the list is an offer to the Old Firm clubs to move south to a new-look league, according to their report.

South of the border

Calls to tackle racism continue to dominate front pages in the wake of former US police officer Derek Chauvin being convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

The i leads with an interview with Mr Floyd’s sister about his legacy and her reaction to the conviction, with a headline reading “Fight racism in the UK in George’s name”.

The Guardian also led with a race issue, highlighting a new report showing hundreds of thousands of predominantly black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire have not been commemorated in the same way as their white comrades.

Closer to home

There has been a heavy police presence in the Douglas area of Dundee since Tuesday night, with officers stationed at the scene.

In Perth, a former boxing star who was reported to police three times during a disaster-filled first day as a delivery driver has dodged a prison sentence.

Alarmed witnesses saw Billy Moore motoring through rural Perthshire at excessive speeds and careering onto the wrong side of the carriageway.

Moore, 38, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted two charges of dangerous driving on Hogmanay 2019.

He was ordered to complete 280 hours of unpaid work and banned him from the road for 33 months.

Spend a penny

In Fife, there is relief for Forth Bridge tourists as a new public toilet has been agreed for North Queensferry.

Those caught short on the World Heritage Site’s northern shore have had to cross their legs since Fife Council removed the only public toilet in North Queensferry in 2018.

Fife Council has now bowed to public pressure and will spend £74,000 on a new toilet.