Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 23

More evidence of human-to-cat coronavirus infections has been reported in Friday’s morning papers, here’s a quick look at the headlines leading the news.

Scots are preparing for the lockdown to ease further on Monday, with pubs, non-essential retail, and other shuttered businesses due to reopen.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes last week after rising coronavirus infections in winter prompted a second national lockdown in January.

Morning papers

Some political news from Downing Street leads most of the UK papers this morning after allegations that Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings was behind a “damaging” leak of the Prime Minister’s text messages.

The Times reports that Number 10 believe Cummings was behind the leak of messages which opposition parties have seized on to criticise the government.

Covid-19 jabs for over 12s

The Sun reports that over 12s could be offered a coronavirus vaccine from September, with kids offered a single dose.

The measure is being considered in case lockdown easing over summer prompts a surge in cases heading into the winters.

Border guards

Back in Scotland an SNP MSP is under fire after appearing to claim a hard border between Scotland and England could create jobs.

Emma Harper told ITV Border: “If a border will work – we can show that a border will work – there are issues that have been brought to my attention that show that jobs can be created if a border is created.

“And again, we want the softest of borders.”

The comments drew a strong response, with shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray describing them as ‘fantasy economics’.

PM urged to help Scot in jail abroad

The Scotsman reports on calls from campaigners for Boris Johnson to use a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister to call for the release of Jagtar Singh Johal, who could face a death sentence according to the newspaper.

Closer to home

With the Scottish election underway, the Courier has a number of exclusive stories from the campaign trail including alleged death threats received by one SNP candidate.

The newspaper also carries an interview the Kirk Torrance, the ex-SNP digital guru who is supporting Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party.

Fife fires

Firefighters in Fife had a busy evening on Thursday after two fires, including one at Lochore Meadows country park.