Friday, April 23rd 2021 Show Links
News

Two men admit sexual activity with horses, while third man distributed images of it

By Danny McKay
April 23 2021, 5.36pm Updated: April 23 2021, 5.40pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Two men have admitted charges of bestiality involving horses, while a third pled guilty to distributing images.

Jordan Turnbull, 28, and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted having “unnatural connection” with separate horses at Cothal Farm, Fintray.

Turnbull’s offence was committed between October and December 2018, while Lee-Paterson committed bestiality between October and November the same year.

And a third male, Mark Findlater, has now admitted a charge of distributing “obscene material” of his co-accused “engaging in sexual activities with horses”.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier