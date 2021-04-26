Covid Scotland: Restaurant rules explained

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Restaurants across Scotland joined the rest of the hospitality sector in reopening for the first time in months under new rules on Monday.

But the change in coronavirus lockdown restrictions includes some new rules that Scots will be expected to follow if they do head out for a meal.

As well as restrictions on the number of people who can get together, a new app has been launched for people to check in at venues.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland would move to level three of the new rules, with further changes expected from early May.

Many have already been heading out to enjoy the increased freedom, with people heading to shops and beer gardens in Dundee, Fife, and elsewhere across Scotland.

What are the restaurant rules in Scotland?

The rules for pubs, restaurants, and cafés depend on whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Public health advice states that groups of up to six from two different households can meet indoors in a public place like a restaurant until 8pm,

But pubs and restaurants will be unable to service alcohol indoors, with beer gardens allowed to operate until 8pm.

If you are meeting outdoors in a public place, the limit is six people from up to six households, according to Scottish Government advice.

Children under the age of 12 do not count towards the total number of people who can meet but do count towards the maximum of 2 households permitted to meet.

You must also provide your details for Test and Protect Scotland.

What is check-in Scotland?

A new app, Check In Scotland, has been launched by the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland to help venues collect details from customers for the Test and Protect system.

It means that if someone who visited a venue tests positive all those who had contact with them can be asked to self-isolate.

More than 6,400 venues have so far signed up to use this voluntary service for businesses in Scotland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “As travel, retail and hospitality restrictions begin to ease and venues start to re-open, it’s vital that any close contacts of new positive cases can be quickly contacted and given advice to self-isolate.

“Check in Scotland is designed to give businesses an easy way to collect contact details from customers for contact tracing purposes. It is entirely voluntary and up to individual venues to decide what method they prefer to use to collect the required contact details.

“Together with the Protect Scotland app, Check in Scotland will help contact tracers reach people faster if there are coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to a venue they have recently visited.

“The faster we can contact people who might have been exposed to COVID-19, the faster we can stop the spread of the virus, and keep moving towards the return of everyday activities.”

The Check In Scotland app is available to download for free via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for anyone over the age of 12.