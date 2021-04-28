Man avoids jail after throwing kettle of boiling water on his mum because he was ‘in a bad mood’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who threw a kettle of boiling water over his mum because he was “in a bad mood” has avoided jail having turned his life around.

Grant Wappler, of Inverurie, blamed the break-up of a long-term relationship for lashing out at his mum.

He had appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in February and admitted carrying out a series of violent attacks against her.

And today, he said he “deeply regretted” his actions and that his life had “spiralled out of control” due to drug addiction and the financial debt it had caused.

The court heard the 24-year-old attacked his mum within the family living room in January by grabbing her by the neck before pushing her onto a couch.

He had told her he was “in a bad mood” and became violent, shouting at her before throwing the kettle of boiling water and hitting her body, causing injury.

Mitigation

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver said her client had been “alienated” by his family and his former partner since the attack and that he had been battling an addiction to cocaine at the time.

She said: “The social work report is very positive and Mr Wappler does seem to have realised the error of his ways – his life was essentially spiralling out of control prior to these offences.

“He advises me that he had become addicted to substances, in particular cocaine, and had racked-up quite a large drug debt.

“This has been a big wake up call for him and he has now started to make a lot of positive changes in his life.”

Wappler was granted bail in February, on the condition he didn’t contact his mum, in order for a social work report to be carried out.

Ms Ginniver said he had “complied” with the condition to stay away from his mother and understands his behaviour was “not the way to handle how he was feeling”.

She said Wappler’s mum, brother and former partner had all cut contact with him because of his violent offences.

Ms Ginniver told the court Wappler had not touched any illegal substances since the incident with his mother in January, nor had he reoffended.

He has also gained employment since the offence.

Sentence

Sheriff Margaret Hodge, who described Wappler’s actions as “highly unpleasant”, said: “I won’t say anything about the offence because it’s quite clear from the social work report and from what your solicitor said that you do regret what you did.

“It has also clearly had an effect on your family and your relationships with them.

“The report is positive and you appear to be motivated about employment and your future despite the difficult conditions in your background.”

She placed Wappler on a 12-month Community Payback Order under the supervision of a social worker.