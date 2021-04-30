Covid Scotland: Cases in Fife and Tayside ahead of level two move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland recorded a further 191 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, whilst nine people are in intensive care units across the country.

The Scottish Government also confirmed there had been no new deaths from the virus.

It means the death toll amongst people who tested positive stands at 7,659.

The majority of the new cases were identified in Lothian and Glasgow, whilst 20 of the new positive tests came from Fife.

Data from Public Health Scotland allows Scots to find out the number of new coronavirus cases in their area.

Only health board level data is available for the previous 24 hours, with more localised data due later this week.

NHS Fife

NHS Fife had the fifth-highest increase in new cases out of all NHS Scotland health boards with 20 new cases.

Over the previous seven days, some 126 people have tested positive for the virus across the region.

The seven-day infection rate per 100,000 people in Fife is 34.

NHS Tayside

NHS Tayside, which includes Dundee and Perth and Kinross, had one of the lowest rates of new infections in Scotland.

Five new cases were reported on Friday, and in the seven days leading up to April 27 the region had a test positivity rate of 19.6 – one of the lowest in Scotland.

In the past week 70 new cases have been identified in NHS Tayside.

It comes after NHS Tayside confirmed on Thursday that hospitals across Dundee and Perth and Kinross had no coronavirus patients.

According to the Scottish Government’s coronavirus roadmap, one of the conditions for a move to level two will be that a local authority has fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 population.

According to data from the previous seven days all local authorities in Scotland will be able to move to level two, except for Moray.

A final decision on the change is expected to be confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon prior to May 12.

The Scottish Government previously said its intention was for Scotland to move to level two of the roadmap together.

The change will see a number of restrictions eased further, including a lifting of the ban on meeting in other people’s homes and staying overnight.