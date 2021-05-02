Tayside and Fife weather: Scots told to expect ‘washout’ from Monday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

After a sunny weekend Scots in Tayside and Fife have been told by weather forecasters to expect a “washout” on Monday.

The bank holiday is expected to bring heavy rain throughout the day, with the worst expected from early afternoon onwards.

Rains will be persistent from mid-day onwards whilst most will enjoy maximum temperatures of 7°C.

Fresh easterly winds will bring wind gusts of up to 36mph throughout the day, according to forecasters.

Thanks to sunny spells at the weekend many locals headed to beer gardens for the first time since the second lockdown started in January.

But the Met Office explained low pressure from the Atlantic would prompt a change in conditions.

Forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said Monday looked set to be a “washout”.

Marco Petagna added: “There’s quite a deep area of low pressure coming in from the west on Monday.

“We could see a yellow wind warning being issued for Monday.

“Obviously, with lockdown restrictions coming down there could be more people out and about, so the impact could be higher than normal.

“But certainly a very wet and windy day moving in from the west on Monday.”

The west will see the worst of the rain early on, with increased rainfall throughout the day in Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross as the low-pressure system moves across Scotland.

He added: “It’s going to stay fairly chilly with below average temperatures for the next few days”.

“Some of the rural areas overnight could get down to -3 or -4C.”

Rainfall of up to 4mm per hour is expected by mid-afternoon in Dundee and Perth. Fife will be slightly drier along the coast in Kirkcaldy and North Queensferry.

It comes after April recorded one of the lowest average temperatures since 1922.

Early provisional figures from the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre indicate that April had the third-lowest average UK minimum temperature for the month since records began in 1884.

Scotland recorded figures in their top five lowest ever recorded throughout the month.

Climate scientist Mike Kendon said: “April has been an incredibly notable month in terms of the statistics. Despite temperatures remaining stubbornly low in many areas, long days of sunshine was the norm and well ahead of averages, especially in northern England, Wales and Scotland.”

He added: “A long, prolonged spell of dry and settled conditions was only interrupted by a wet few days in western Scotland in the first half of the month, and cold nights have been the norm across the UK, especially in northern England and Scotland, with the lowest reading coming in at –9.4°C at Tulloch Bridge on 12 April.”