Scottish election 2021: When results are expected for each constituency

Voters are heading to the polls throughout the country to have their say in the Scottish election 2021.
But things will be very different this year due to coronavirus, with the full results from the election expected to be known by Saturday rather than overnight.
The counting of the election votes will be split across Friday and Saturday to help ensure coronavirus guidelines are followed.
It means some results are expected on Friday afternoon, whilst others, including the Dundee City East result, are expected on Saturday.
We have a full breakdown of when each constituency is expected to declare their result, including as estimated time where these are available.
Friday, May 7
In Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth a number of results for the Scottish election 2021 are expected to be announced on Friday afternoon.
North East Scotland
The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Friday are:
- Aberdeen Central – estimated for around 6pm
- Aberdeen Donside – estimated for around 1pm
- Aberdeenshire East
- Angus North and Mearns
- Banffshire and Buchan Coast – estimated for around 1pm
- Dundee City West
Mid Scotland Fife
The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Friday are:
- Cowdenbeath – estimated between 4pm-5pm
- Kirkcaldy – estimated between 5pm-6pm
- North East Fife – estimated between 5pm-6pm
- Perthshire North
- Stirling
Highlands and Islands
The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Friday are:
- Argyll and Bute
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Moray
- Orkney Islands
- Shetland Islands
Results for all constituencies in the Highlands and Islands are expected by 11:3opm.
Saturday, May 8
A number of other constituencies as well as the regional list votes are expected to be announced on Saturday.
North East Scotland
The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Saturday
- North East Scotland regional list – estimated for around 7pm
- Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – estimated for around 1pm
- Aberdeenshire West – estimated for around 2pm
- Angus South
- Dundee City East
Mid Scotland Fife
The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Saturday are
- Mid Scotland and Fife regional list – estimated at 6pm onwards
- Clackmannanshire and Dunblane
- Dunfermline- estimated between 5pm-6pm
- Mid Fife and Glenrothes – estimated between 4pm and 5pm
- Perthshire South and Kinrosshire
Highlands and Islands
The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Saturday are:
- Highlands and Islands regional list
- Caithness, Sutherland and Ross
- Inverness and Nairn
- Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch
Results for all constituencies in the Highlands and Islands are expected by 11:3opm.
