Monday court round-up – Drug driving and flooded flats

It may be a new dawn, politically speaking, but it was just another busy Monday for courts across Tayside and Fife.

Threats at homeless service

A charity tin thief who once claimed he hurled abuse at police because they called him a “fat b******” has admitted causing a disturbance at a homeless hostel in Perth.

Barry McQuaid threatened a resident at Greyfriars House on Friday after being told he had exposed himself to a woman.

The 34-year-old appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing at the Princes Street establishment.

Defence agent John McLaughlin said his client had gone to Greyfriars and spoken to a female resident.

“She said that another resident had exposed himself to her,” he said.

“Mr McQuaid took this up with the other resident and told him to behave himself, but in perhaps more colourful language.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence until June 9.

McQuaid, of Clunie Terrace, Perth, previously pled guilty to stealing a charity tin from a bakery.

He lashed out at officers when they came to arrest him because they mocked his weight and called him a “fat b******”, he claimed.

Flood warrant

Police are hunting for a man accused of flooding his neighbour’s flat and causing £13,000 worth of damage.

Kevin McBride allegedly committed the offence at the block where he resides on Balunie Avenue, Dundee, on April 13 2020.

The 29-year-old is charged with maliciously entering the flat and placing plugs in the sinks before turning on the taps, causing the sinks to overflow with water.

It is alleged the flat was flooded which caused water to ingress and flood the flat below.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims that around £13,000 of damage was allegedly caused.

McBride did not appear in court in connection with the case before Sheriff Richard McFarlane.

Following a motion by the Crown, a warrant was granted for McBride’s arrest.

Cannabis driver

A drug driver was caught motoring through Perth with high levels of cannabis in his system.

David Middleton, who uses the substance for back pain, was pulled over by police on Edinburgh Road in November 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that officers had flagged down the vehicle because they were concerned about its “state of disrepair”.

Middleton was tested at the roadside after officers noticed a distinct smell of cannabis.

The 48-year-old, of Greenbank Crescent, Glenfarg, admitted driving his Renault Kangoo with 5.1mg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mg.

He was banned from the road for 14 months and ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said the disqualification means his client will lose his job.

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Middleton: “There are rules and laws in place to prevent driving while taking this substance, regardless of your reasons for taking it.

“Fortunately on this occasion, you were stopped by officers who detected this ingestion.

“As you are aware, you will have to be disqualified for this.”

Also…

A motorist who injured a police officer by driving into him with his door open, before ramming a patrol car has been handed an interim driving ban.

Robert McPherson, 35, drove dangerously and ignored red lights and a pedestrian crossing before trying to evade chasing police officers, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Meanwhile, Scottish Water has admitted polluting part of a Fife river, killing hundreds of fish.

The government agency was fined £6,700 after pouring around 400 litres of jelly-like polymer Zetag into the River Eden near Cupar.

