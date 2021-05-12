Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 12

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cannabis cultivation worth £226,000 was unearthed from two Dundee properties, leads the Evening Telegraph this morning.

Police Scotland received a tip off regarding a large cultivation within two properties situated on the Perth Road last November.

Charalampos Balilai, 20, is facing detention after he admitted producing the class-B drug within the addresses.

St Johnstone fans will get their day at Hampden

Our Perth edition of The Courier leads on the news Saints fans will be inside Hampden Park to see their side potentially go on to win an historic cup double.

An agreement was reached between Uefa and the Scottish FA which could see around 3,000 fans at the national stadium to watch the tie between St Johnstone and Hibs.

Woman reveals her baby was lucky to survive

The Daily Record has been revealing the account of one Scots mum who lost more than two stone during bout of severe morning sickness.

Ashleigh Kirkwood was sick up up to three times an hour during her pregnancy with doctors tell her baby was lucky to survive the ordeal.

The 27-year-old was sharing her story after she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum – a complication during pregnancy – just 8-weeks into her pregnancy.

Nurses considered quitting during Covid-19 battle

A new survey has detailed that more than half of the nurses serving on the front line of the pandemic considered quitting their jobs.

The P&J has detailed that Unison said three out of four nurses and nursing assistants are feeling “tired or exhausted”.

Details of the survey were revealed on International Nurses Day with Unison adding that 56% of staff had considered leaving their roles last year.

News across the UK

Police have sealed off a café in Gloucester in the search for the suspected first victim of Fred and Rose West.

The Daily Mirror spoke with Rose West’s former lawyer, Leo Goatley about the latest development.

The serial killers committed a series of murders at their 25 Cromwell Street, Gloucester address.

It is now feared the first suspected victim of the pair, Mary Bastholm, who vanished in Gloucester in 1968, aged 15, may be buried under the premises in the city.