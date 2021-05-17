Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 17

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The bravery of a Tesco delivery driver, who pulled a woman to safety just moments before a car exploded into flames, is one of The Courier’s main stories this morning.

John Kidd, 56, from the Ballumbie area of Dundee was among the first on the scene at a two-car crash on the Arbroath to Brechin Road on Saturday.

Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital after the accident, near Colliston.

Occupants of the burning car escaped but the woman driving the Fiesta had to be pulled from her vehicle.

Drugs and weapons found

Police are hunting for a man who fled after drugs and were allegedly uncovered in a car in Dundee.

Officers stopped the black BMW on the Kingsway West, where cannabis worth £33,500 and a “large number of weapons” were allegedly found.

Police arrested two men at the scene and are now investigating the whereabouts of a third man who fled at the time.

Indian variant Covid-19 cluster

NHS Fife has set up an extra Covid-19 testing centre in Kirkcaldy in Fife after six confirmed cases of the new Indian variant of the virus were discovered in the town.

It is feared the B.1.617 strain, better known as the Indian variant, is more infectious than others.

Six cases so far have been linked to the Valley and Templehall areas of Kirkcaldy and residents of the town are being urged to take a test in a bid to reduce the spread.

Premiership bid for Dundee

Dundee will “give everything” to get back to the Premiership insists boss James McPake after his side booked their place in the play-off final.

And he says they are good enough to get there despite losing their semi-final second leg at home to Raith Rovers.

Lewis Vaughan’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game in a nervy night at Dens Park.

However, with a 3-0 lead after an impressive night at Stark’s Park in the first leg, it was all about result over performance for McPake.

Police injured in Rangers celebrations

Police chiefs branded the violence witnessed at Rangers’ fans title celebrations in George Square in Glasgow ‘a disgrace’, reports The Sun, this morning.

Fife police officers were injured after violence erupted after thousands of fans gathered to celebrated the club’s 55th Scottish League title.

Coronavirus

Publicans across most of Scotland will raise a glass today as Covid-19 restrictions ease, reports The Record.

It comes as Scotland moves into Level two which allows drinking inside premises until 10.30pm.

But drinkers in Glasgow and Moray must remain outside as indoor drinking continues to be banned in those areas.