Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 18

Grenfell Tower-style cladding covering a Dundee school is finally set to be removed this summer – four years after the potentially harmful insulation was first highlighted, reports The Courier.

Almost a quarter of the cladding on the external walls of St Paul’s Academy is constructed of Reynobond PE, also found in the exterior panels of the London block which went up in flames in June 2017.

The cladding is used at the school as an elevation treatment between upper windows and roof levels to 24% of the building elevation.

City council chiefs were first notified of the material a month after the tragic blaze which claimed the lives of at least 70 people.

Covid letter blunder

An administrative blunder has led to people in Tayside and Fife being sent ‘did not attend’ letters for Covid-19 vaccine appointments by mistake.

NHS Fife confirmed the error by the national appointment scheduling system.

An unspecified number of people across Scotland, including a number from Tayside and Fife, have been sent ‘did not attend’ (DNA) letters following up on them not presenting for their first Covid-19 vaccine appointment, even when they did attend and were vaccinated.

Cross Tay Link Road row

Perth and Kinross Council are weeks away from appointing contractors to start work on the Cross Tay Link Road, The Courier reports.

Preparatory works are expected to take place on site in the coming months.

The £118 million route – including a road bridge over the River Tay north of Scone – has hit delays as a result of the pandemic. Its delivery date has been pushed back a year to 2024.

Scone Community Council have renewed their opposition, accusing council officials of “unwelcoming and obstructive” behaviour in their dealings.

CCTV captures theft

A man posing as a delivery driver stole thousands of pounds after breaking into a Forfar home.

Stunned family members watched back in horror on CCTV as a male entered the home of 64-year-old James Meechan.

The former Fintry man, who has limited mobility, had been out enjoying a family get-together on Sunday when the man, dressed in similar clothing to the DPD uniform, struck at the Dunnichen Avenue property.

Police Scotland have confirmed inquiries into the theft are ongoing.

First Minister

The SNP leader will be formally sworn in at Holyrood later today when MSPs vote, reports The Daily Record.

Nicola Sturgeon will be officially sworn in as First Minister of Scotland in the parliament later today.

The SNP leader is expected to be selected by the parliament during a session in the Holyrood chamber today.

Leader self-isolating

Anas Sarwar is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus, The Sun reports.

The Scottish Labour leader will continue to work remotely during his self-isolation period.

Scottish Labour have confirmed that Mr Sarwar is well after a positive test in his household.

Commenting, a Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19.