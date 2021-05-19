Covid Scotland: Worst-hit areas of Fife and Tayside revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New figures have revealed the areas of Tayside and Fife worst hit by Covid, with one part of Glenrothes recording the third-highest death toll per population in Scotland.

New National Records of Scotland data shows the number of deaths in Scotland where coronavirus was either confirmed or suspected.

It shows that as of May 16, 10,109 such deaths have been recorded in Scotland, with six deaths between May 10 and May 16.

Figures released by the national statistics body showed the coronavirus data at a local level, allowing people to see how many deaths there have been in their area.

The figures are relative to 100,000 population, allowing a comparison between areas with different numbers of residents.

Woodside, Glenrothes

One of the worst-hit areas by coronavirus was Woodside in Glenrothes, Fife, which recorded the third-highest number of deaths per population in Scotland.

Only two areas, one in Edinburgh and another in South Lanarkshire, recorded a higher incidence of deaths than Woodside.

The area has a population of just over 2,700 and has recorded 25 deaths in total, giving it a rate of 914 per 100,000 people.

Kirkcaldy Central

Kirkcaldy Central placed highly on the list of local areas based on the number of deaths per population.

With 18 deaths and a population of 3,309, the area had a rate of coronavirus deaths per 100,000 population of 543.9.

Law, Dundee

The Law in Dundee had the highest death rate per 100,000 people in the city, with 20 coronavirus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The area had a rate of 423.4 deaths per 100,000 population.

Broughty Ferry West

Deaths in Brought Ferry West were similar to those in the Law, with 21 deaths and a population of 5,130 people giving the area a rate of 409.3.

Vaccine-related deaths

The new data also showed that three deaths in Scotland have been recorded with the underlying cause of death being due to adverse effects of coronavirus vaccines.

This is in the context of 2.81 million people having been given at least one vaccine dose by 30 April 2021, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Last week there were no registered COVID-19 deaths in 29 of Scotland’s 32 council areas. Across Scotland, six COVID-19 deaths were registered which is the lowest number since early September last year.

“The report also shows that deaths from COVID-19 continues to have a greater impact on people living in Scotland’s more deprived communities.

“Over the course of the pandemic, people living in these most deprived areas are 2.4 times as likely to die with COVID-19 than those living in the least deprived areas after adjusting for age.”