Outlander actor appears in court accused of sex attack

A star of hit TV series Outlander has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.

Canadian actor Gregory Odjig is also alleged to have committed an assault.

The 43-year-old appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in a private hearing this week.

Odjig made no plea and was granted bail pending further examination.

His next court date is to be determined.

No further details about the alleged crimes are known.

Odjig’s other acting credits include TV hits Warehouse 13 and the Fargo series.

Outlander, which was partly filmed in parts of Fife and Perthshire, was said to be responsible for a major tourism boom across Scotland.