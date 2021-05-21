Covid Scotland: Level 1 rules ahead of lockdown review

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Current Scottish Government plans for the coronavirus lockdown exit in Scotland indicate Scots could enjoy Level 1 rules from June 7.

Whilst most of Scotland is currently under Level 2 of the coronavirus framework, a review is due in a matter of weeks to confirm the move to Level 1.

Glasgow is the only part of Scotland that remains in Level 3 after an update by Nicola Sturgeon saw Moray move down the levels system.

Further changes are currently expected to take place in early and late June if the data continues to show the virus is being adequately suppressed.

What’s needed for a move to Level 1?

The Scottish Government has set out the conditions each area would have to meet in order to support a move down to Level 1.

There is two thresholds each local authority area is likely to be expected to meet, including case incidence and test positivity.

A move to Level 1 required a case rate per 100,000 of less than 20, and a two-week test positivity average of less than two per cent.

Local picture

Based on the current data, Angus currently has a case rate of 18.1. The seven-day test positivity rate in the area as of May 18 was 0.7 per cent.

Current trends would also allow Dundee City to move to Level 1, with the area having a case rate of 16.1 per 100,000.

In the seven days leading up to May 18, the city recorded a test positivity rate of 0.8 per cent.

Both Perth and Kinross and Fife currently have case rates above the Level 1 threshold, standing at 29 and 36.1 respectively.

Perth and Kinross has a seven-day test positivity rate of 1.1 per cent, and Fife a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent.

What are the Level 1 rules?

A number of the key lockdown rules would relax further at Level 1, with changes to the number of people who can gather together in one place.

The following limits would apply to meeting other people socially:

Up to 6 people from 3 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight

Up to 8 people from 3 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant

Up to 12 people from 12 households outdoors in a garden or a public place

Up to 100 people would be allowed to attend a wedding or a funeral service.

Nearly all businesses would be allowed to reopen at Level 1, including soft play centres, however, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues would remain closed.

Outdoor seated and open space events are advised to operate with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people.

Outdoor grouped standing events are advised to operate with a maximum capacity of 500 people.

Small seated indoor events are advised to operate with a maximum of 200 people.