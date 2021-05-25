Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 25

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the Dundee and Angus edition of The Courier, the paper leads this morning with fears that Scotland’s education system is on the “on the verge of crisis.”

The calls come from Bernadette Easton, the new president of NASUWT, one of the nation’s leading teachers’ unions.

The primary teacher has claimed that the events of the past year have put a large amount of stress on teachers and is calling on more funding from the Scottish Government in order to relieve pressure.

Dundee FC success a boost for city

Meanwhile, the Evening Telegraph’s front page tells the story of Dundee FC’s return to the premiership and what it means for the city as a whole.

The club’s recent success has been hailed by both city leaders and former bosses, with the return of derbies being seen as a huge boost for the city.

The side were promoted out of the championship last night after a 2 -1 victory over Kilmarnock.

Thousands of Covid jab no-shows

The Herald, the Scotsman and the Daily Telegraph all lead with the news that as many as half of the appointments made for vaccinations at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro last weekend were missed.

© Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media

The absentees have prompted an investigation from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with demands from MSPs for the “flawed” appointment booking system to be fixed.

Scots should only fly abroad for “essential reasons”

Today’s copy of the Daily Record reports calls from the Scottish Government to keep foreign travel to essential trips only.

The advice comes as the country eases restrictions on international movement.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that people should “minimise travel that is not absolutely essential.”

Dealer caught by quick-thinking schoolgirls

Meanwhile in Aberdeen, the Press and Journal has gone with the tale of three schoolgirls whose quick thinking led to the arrest of a drug dealer.

Ronald Reilly appeared in front of Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday after he was reported to the police by a group of 14-year-old pupils that he attempted to sell drugs to.

He admitted to being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of two other illegal substances.

Cars torched in Aberdeen street

Finally, the Evening Express lead with the news that police are on the hunt for three men who torched four cars in Aberdeen’s St Clement Street on Monday.

The men were seen pouring petrol over the vehicles and lighting them on fire, in what a local MSP has branded “an awful deed.”