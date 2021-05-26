Shell forced to cut global emissions by 2030

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dutch court has ordered Shell to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

The judge found that Shell and its worldwide subsidiaries had a duty to cut emissions. The court rejected the idea that if Shell did not produce the hydrocarbons someone else would.

Shell is likely to appeal the ruling. The company has set out plans to be net zero by 2050. It had planned to cut emissions by 20% by 2030 and 45% by 2035.

