Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
News

Shell forced to cut global emissions by 2030

By Ed Reed
May 26 2021, 3.39pm Updated: May 26 2021, 3.41pm
The energy giant has been told to cut emissions by 45% in the next 9 years.

A Dutch court has ordered Shell to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

The judge found that Shell and its worldwide subsidiaries had a duty to cut emissions. The court rejected the idea that if Shell did not produce the hydrocarbons someone else would.

Shell is likely to appeal the ruling. The company has set out plans to be net zero by 2050. It had planned to cut emissions by 20% by 2030 and 45% by 2035.

Read the full article on Energy Voice.

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier