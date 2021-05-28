Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to hold a briefing on Covid restrictions in Scotland today.

Ms Sturgeon will give an update at 12.15pm on Friday following a meeting of her cabinet.

She will announce the latest figures on positive cases and vaccinations before answering questions from the media.

Moving levels

Cases across Scotland have been under review for the past week and any changes to levels will be confirmed today.

Last Friday, she announced that Moray would move into Level 2 while Glasgow remained at Level 3.

It is expected that she will say if the city will remain under Level 3 restrictions and also update on the review of Clackmannanshire and East Renfrewshire.

As figures in Glasgow have continued to rise it seems unlikely that a move will be announced today.

Clackmannanshire currently has the highest Covid rate in Scotland but there has also been a significant increase in Dundee.

During the Covid briefing on Tuesday, May 25, the first minister said that the case rate can be “misleading” in smaller areas so it is important to consider all measures.

Bank Holiday weekend

It is likely that the first minister will also remind people to remain cautious during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Many people are expected to visit hospitality and entertainment venues but those in Level 3 will be unable to serve alcohol indoors.

Business owners in Glasgow are hoping they will be able to work under eased restrictions soon.

Colin Clydesdale, a bar and restaurant owner, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got the Bank Holiday which will bring income, income is exactly what this industry needs so rather than leaving it to the last minute tell us in advance either way because at the moment we’re trying to second guess the scenario and no one’s got a clue.

“If the figures are stacking up and it looks like they’re gonna allow us to open then give us as much notice as humanly possible – 4.45pm on a Friday is not enough.”

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon said that the vaccination programme means that the response to the virus is different to what it was last summer.

It is hoped that the vaccine will lead to less seriously ill people in hospital with the virus, so she encouraged people to attend their appointments.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Scottish Government Twitter page and on BBC Scotland.