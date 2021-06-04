Friday court round-up – Meat thief coffee assault and kebab shop rammy

We’ve reached the end of another busy week at courts across Tayside and Fife.

Knifepoint hold-up

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he carried out a knifepoint robbery in Dundee.

Sidney Ramsay, of Glenmoy Avenue, allegedly targeted a man on May 25 on the city’s Baffin Street.

It is alleged that Ramsay, while acting with others unknown to prosecutors, assaulted a man by demanding he enter a vehicle.

The 43-year-old allegedly presented a knife at the man before robbing him of a mobile phone.

Ramsay made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and remanded Ramsay in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Coffee attack

A Kirkcaldy meat thief who hurled a cup of hot coffee over a supermarket employee will be sentenced next month.

Craig Paterson assaulted the woman at the Co-operative store on Lauder Road, on January 22.

Paterson, of Templehall Avenue, had stolen a quantity of meat from the shop before throwing a cup of hot coffee over Julia Barbour.

He also admitted to pocketing goods from Sainsbury’s at the town’s Central Retail Park on January 20.

Just two days before the coffee attack, the 36-year-old helped himself to electrical items, stationery, crockery and kitchen utensils.

He then proceeded to act aggressively towards Sainsbury’s team member Alan Evans.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until July 1 for reports.

Kebab shop assault

Two drunken teenagers who attacked a man in a Dundee kebab shop have been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Rhys Duncan and Mirko Novanski, both 18, punched and kicked Darren Petrie at Zorba, Seagate, on September 20 last year.

The teens previously admitted pushing Mr Petrie on the body, repeatedly punching him on the head and body and kicking him to the ground.

Both men were subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time.

Novanski, of Fintry Road, was spared a prison sentence last year for placing a police officer in a potentially lethal chokehold.

He and Duncan, of Finmore Street, returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered them to perform 120 hours of unpaid work each.

Facebook threat

A Methil man sent texts to his former partner threatening to smash up her new man’s car has been fined and ordered not to approach her.

James Lowe, of Memorial Court, sent texts to Cherona Walton making abusive remarks and threats to damage her property on March 27.

The 36-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, having pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

Lowe sent messages on Facebook to Ms Walton asking for a vape and a ring back.

He had been told to go away by Ms Walton, but he responded by calling her a b****, saying he was “going to flip” and would “smash up” her new partner’s car.

Sheriff James Williamson fined Lowe £200 and issued him with a 12 month non harassment order.

Tracking device

A new trial has been fixed for a woman accused of following a man to his home after placing a tracking device on his car before sharing a video of him performing a sex act.

Bea Burgyan, 26, is also alleged to have sent the same video to a woman in Dundee.

Burgyan is charged with causing the man to suffer fear or alarm between August 1 last year and February 27 this year.

Prosecutors allege that Burgyan attended the man’s workplace at a delivery firm in Glenrothes and placed a tracking device on his vehicle.

She allegedly attended his home in Dundee, sent photos of the address to him and threatened to disclose the details of his affair.

On February 17, Burgyan, of Mill Street, Kirkcaldy, allegedly emailed another woman a video of the man performing an intimate act.

A separate charge alleges that Burgyan disclosed the same video which was not previously in the public domain.

Burgyan previously pled not guilty to the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Following an intermediate diet, Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a new trial for August.

Also…

A Fife man has admitted drowning his Golden Retriever in a bathtub and sending photos of his body to his ex-partner.

Twisted Allan Petrie killed his 10-year-old dog Jack at his home in Leven and texted horrific photographs of the aftermath to Karen Howarth, who he had split with earlier that year.

A self-styled vampire carried out a sex attack on a teenage girl in the street and told her he was going to drag her off to woodland to rape her.

The semi-naked 17-year-old jumped on his terrified victim in broad daylight in a housing estate with the intention of carrying out a serious sex attack on her.

