Covid: Over 1,000 new cases in Scotland as Dundee rate continues to rise

Over 1,000 new cases of Covid were reported in Scotland on Saturday alongside two further deaths as a result of the virus.

The Scottish Government reported 1,030 new positive results for coronavirus, with a test positivity rate of 4.1%.

However, it was noted there was an ongoing delay in the laboratory processing of specimens in the Glasgow Lighthouse lab.

The government said this could have led to a delay in the reporting of results from the previous 48 hours.

Two further deaths mean the death toll amongst people who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 7,679 across Scotland.

Tayside and Fife Covid figures

Across NHS Tayside a further 145 new cases were recorded, including 32 in Angus and 46 in Perth and Kinross.

Dundee City recorded the highest daily increase in cases in the region, with 65 positive results.

In Fife a total of 41 tests reported a positive results, according to the Public Health Scotland data.

It comes after NHS Tayside urged locals to get tested amid soaring case numbers in the area.

‘Rise in cases in Dundee is alarming’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said locals should not be complacent in the face of rising cases.

“The rise in cases in Dundee is alarming – it has doubled in the space of seven days – and shows no sign of letting up.

“We now sit at a rate of cases per 100,000 people which is about twice the Scottish national average. So we need to act – the situation is very fragile and complacency is not an option.

“While it’s encouraging that we are not seeing the same numbers of hospital admissions and deaths that sadly occurred over the past year, let’s not forget there are still people in Ninewells Hospital today because of coronavirus,” he said.