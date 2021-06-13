A further 93 cases of Covid in Dundee were reported on Sunday, as the city recorded a seven-day case rate nearly triple the Scottish average.

New Public Health Scotland data confirmed 1,036 new cases in Scotland, with a test positivity rate of 5%.

93 of the new cases were in Dundee, where the seven-day coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people was reported to stand at 300.7.

This is the highest case rate in the city since January 1.

No new deaths as a result of the virus were registered, meaning the death toll amongst people who have died after testing positive now stands at 7,679.

Hospital and ICU admission data is not provided over the weekend, with 132 people said to have been in hospital on June 9.

Tayside and Fife cases

In Fife, a further 48 positive results were reported by health authorities on Sunday. In the seven days leading up to June 10, the region had a case rate of 62.1 per 100,000 population.

Perth and Kinross saw cases climb by 35, whilst in Angus a further 23 positive results were returned.

Dundee Covid cases

A total of eight areas of Dundee have coronavirus case rates above 400 per 100,000. This includes Baxter Park, which has a rate of 870.1.

20 new cases in Douglas East in the week leading up to June 10 gave the area a case rate of 723.9.

Charleston, Caird Park, The Glens, Fintry, Stobswell and Balgay were included amongst the areas in the highest case rate alert level.

Charleston recorded a seven-day rate of 657, up from 516 on June 8. Similar increases were recorded in The Glens, which now has a case rate of 538.

It comes after we reported how more than 1,000 pupils and staff from Dundee schools were isolating because of coronavirus.

Dundee continues to have highest rate of the virus of any local authority in Scotland, with council leader John Alexander warning that the rise of cases across the city was further disrupting children’s schooling.

NHS Tayside had urged locals to get tested amid the increase in cases, with a new timetable for mobile testing units announced for the city.