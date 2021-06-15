Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
News

LIVE UPDATES: Follow as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update to Parliament

By Katy Scott
June 15 2021, 1.30pm
© PAFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Follow live as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Covid in Scotland to Parliament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier