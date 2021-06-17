Campaign launched to improve road safety during this summer of staycations

A campaign targeting holiday-makers exploring Scotland this summer has been launched.

The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland has teamed up to remind drivers to plan ahead, take plenty of rest stops and to be prepared for busy roads.

With foreign travel still uncertain, more people than ever are expected to enjoy the country’s scenery – either as part of a longer trip, such as the NC500, or as day trips.

Plan Smart, Drive Smart serves to warn drivers the mammoth role fatigue plays in collisions which kill and injure.

More people than ever expected to explore Scotland

Transport Secretary Graeme Dey said: “Through this campaign, we’re providing drivers with practical tips and good advice to help them plan ahead and stay safe on our roads this summer.

“The message is take plenty of rest stops to combat fatigue and be prepared for roads you may not be familiar with.”

In a typical year, UK visitors make 14 million trips to Scotland every year, with 64% taking their car, says VisitScotland.

However, with Covid restrictions causing uncertainty, more people than ever are expected to venture up Bonnie Scotland this summer – so this is no typical year.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: “This will result in our roads being busier than previous summers with greater numbers of cars, motorcycles, caravans and motorhomes.

“Many of those motorists will be on roads they are unfamiliar with, therefore it’s essential road users are considerate and drive responsibly.”

‘Responsible tourism’ is key

The government says data from holidaycottages.co.uk suggests four out five UK residents are planning a staycation.

Furthermore, two of the top 10 destinations on the travel bucket list are in Scotland – the Highlands and Edinburgh.

Caroline Warburton, regional leadership director for VisitScotland, said the organisation is working hard to promote responsible tourism.

“We are working with organisations and campaigns, including this new road safety campaign to address issues including littering, access, fires, pollution and parking/transport,” she said.

“We ask everyone to do their bit to #RespectProtectEnjoy our beautiful country this summer.”

Federation of Small Businesses’ Highlands & Islands development manager David Richardson said staycations were “good news” for business.

However, he added: “The bad news is they are exposing the strengths and the weaknesses of what should be a uniformly world-class holiday destination.”

The Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund is accepting applications from businesses desperate to improve their facilities with better infrastructure.