Dundee continues to have the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Scotland ahead of a lockdown update from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government confirmed 1,250 new cases of the virus on Monday, with a test positivity rate across the country of 7.2%.

No new deaths were reported, whilst it was said 158 people are in hospital with the virus with 14 in intensive care units.

The First Minister is due to update the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday about the pandemic and Scotland’s efforts to recover.

Nicola Sturgeon indicated on Friday that it was unlikely any part of the country would move down a level, with the exit from lockdown delayed slightly due to an increase in cases.

Dundee Covid rates

Dundee City recorded 45 new positive cases on Monday, and it remains the local authority in Scotland with the most cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days leading up to June 18 Dundee had a case rate of 303.4, nearly three times the Scottish average of 139.9.

Despite this, the case rate has fallen in recent days from a high of nearly 320 last week.

Several neighbourhoods across Dundee have recorded some of the highest case rates in the country.

Kirkton, Hilltown, Douglas East, Docks and Wellgate and Craigie all recorded rates of over 400 per 100,000.

Craigie recorded a case rate 743.1, whilst 13 new cases in Douglas East gave the area a case rate over the seven days leading up to June 18 0f 470.5.

Fife’s Covid infection rate has risen slightly in recent days, with a figure of 71.7 recorded in the seven days leading up to June 18.

In total 55 new cases were recorded in the area on Monday, according to Public Health Scotland figures.

Clusters of cases have been reported in Aucthermuchty, which recorded 11 cases between June 12 and June 18.

Other areas with a case rate of between 200 and 399 included Kinghorn, Kirkcaldy Central, St Andrews and Tayport.

Angus Covid rates

After a cluster of cases linked to Kirriemuir, Angus recorded only eight new cases of the virus on Monday.

The area has a test positivity rate of 77.5, below the Scottish average of over 100.

No local neighbourhood in Angus recorded a case positivity rate of more than 99 per 100,000 in the week leading up to June 18.

Perth and Kinross Covid rates

Perth and Kinross recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with the areas case rate second to Dundee in Tayside and Fife.

The current rate of 157.9 is up slightly on the figure reported in recent days.

Scone recorded a case rate of 491 in the seven days leading up to June 18, whilst the region overall saw 240 cases.