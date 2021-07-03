Lavender Fields Forever

The first lavender blooms of the season are appearing at Tarhill Farm near Kinross – and the public can now experience the sights and smells for themselves. The site is home to Scottish Lavender Oils, which planted

8,000 lavender plants along the banks of the Loch Leven National Nature Reserve in 2015. The aim was “to create a peaceful environment that would be protected from the effects of high-intensity arable farming”.

Now, just in time for the summer holidays, the fields are being opened to the public as the blooms begin to turn a luscious purple.

For more information, please visit

scottishlavenderoils.com/pages/visit-us