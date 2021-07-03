Saturday, July 3rd 2021 Show Links
News

Lavender Fields Forever

By John Post
July 3 2021, 7.00am

The first lavender blooms of the season are appearing at Tarhill Farm near Kinross – and the public can now experience the sights and smells for themselves. The site is home to Scottish Lavender Oils, which planted
8,000 lavender plants along the banks of the Loch Leven National Nature Reserve in 2015. The aim was “to create a peaceful environment that would be protected from the effects of high-intensity arable farming”.
Now, just in time for the summer holidays, the fields are being opened to the public as the blooms begin to turn a luscious purple.

Danielle Chandler From Bonnyrigg with son Ethan walk through the Lavender Fields at Tarhill Farm, near Kinross. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Lois Fraser from Kirkcaldy in the Lavender Fields of Tarhill Farm near Kinross. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Mum Danielle Chandler from Bonnyrigg shows the Lavender flowers to son Ethan. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Steve Brown / DCT Media
Biology Student at St Andrews University, Anna Lornie is monitoring the biodiversity in the Rewilded areas on the farm around the Lavender Fields. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Ice Skater Madison Fraser from Kirkcaldy practices some of her moves. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Steve Brown / DCT Media
Scotland Football fan Phoebe Fraser from Kirkcaldy is still very happy with Scotland’s efforts at the Euro’s. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Stephen Crofts takes a photo of his wife Jennifer. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Steve Brown / DCT Media

For more information, please visit

scottishlavenderoils.com/pages/visit-us

