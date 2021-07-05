Weather warning for Tayside and Fife, with downpours prompting flood alert

Tayside and Fife has been slapped with a yellow weather warning for rain by forecasters, with locals warned of flood risks.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day on Monday across Tayside and Fife, including in Dundee which is covered by the weather warning.

The Met Office warned slow-moving showers across central Scotland could cause flooding in some parts of the country as it issued a yellow warning.

It will remain in place until midnight on Monday.

Motorists have also been urged to take care, with visibility reduced due to heavy mist.

The Tay Road Bridge has had a 30mph speed restriction put in place due to drifting fog.

Tayside and Fife weather forecast

The Tayside and Fife weather forecast for Monday afternoon reads: “Mostly cloudy with showers or some longer spells of rain, heavy at times.

“Haar will persist in the east with bright spells developing further west. Light winds. Maximum temperature 19°C.”

Heading into this evening, it said: “Cloudy and misty but the rain gradually dying out early tonight.

“Clouds breaking and the mist dispersing from many areas later leading to some sunshine by morning. Minimum temperature 13°C.”

Forecasters predict the heaviest showers will hit Dundee and Fife from around 3pm on Monday afternoon.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings,” the Met Office said.

They added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Tuesday is expected to be drier with sunny spells in the morning.

The Met Office said: “It will be a drier and brighter morning with sunny spells. Then rather cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers breaking out.

“Some mist patches lingering along the Angus coast.”