Criminal trials across Scotland could grind to a virtual standstill this autumn when a major environmental summit arrives in Glasgow.

In one of the largest deployments in the history of British policing, around 10,000 officers will be needed to secure the global Conference of the Parties (COP26) from October 31 to November 12.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has warned the knock-on effect will be a lack of police witnesses, leading to the postponement of the vast majority of trials.

A statement released on Monday by the SCTS confirmed:

Sheriff summary trials and JP summary trials will not take place for a three-week period from 25 October;

Sheriff and Jury trials will not take place for a two-week period from November 1 at any sheriff courts across Scotland;

The High Court will continue to sit but trials assigned for Glasgow during the two-week period from November 1 will be heard at sheriff courts outside Glasgow.

The statement also raised the potential for flashpoints around the event in Glasgow could put a strain on custody business.

The statement read: “It is anticipated that the conference will attract demonstrations and peaceful protests but based on experience from previous events, there exists the potential for disruption.

“We are putting in place contingency plans to manage any additional custody business.

“This may include the requirement to run weekend custody courts in some locations, if required, and potentially to move custodies across locations.

“SCTS are working with Police Scotland and COPFS (the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service) to develop robust contingency measures.”

The news came after the latest statistics showed the courts service is continuing its successful return to pre-Covid operating levels.

COP26, to take place in Glasgow’s SEC, will bring delegates from across the globe.

The UK Government-hosted event is intended as a response to the climate crisis.