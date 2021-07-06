Andy Murray blasts Piers Morgan’s ‘harsh’ tweets about Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon exit

Scots tennis ace Andy Murray has branded tweets by TV host Piers Morgan about an 18-year-old player “harsh” after her Wimbledon exit.

Piers Morgan had taken to Twitter to criticise Emma Raducanu, who retired from her match at Wimbeldon after suffering breathing difficulties.

The broadcaster backed comments by former professional tennis player John McEnroe, who suggested the young player had bowed out after finding the tournament “a little too much”.

McEnroe, a three-time men’s champion, was criticised by Raducanu’s opponent, Ajla Tomljanovic, as well as fans of the young player on social media.

But defending McEnroe in front of his 7.9 million followers, Morgan said Emma Raducanu should seek McEnroe’s advice on how to “toughen up and become a champion like he was”.

He wrote: “McEnroe told the truth.

“Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly.

“Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, and seek his advice on how to toughen up and become a champion like he was.”

Andy Murray, a former world no.1 tennis player, criticised Morgan’s comments.

Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers https://t.co/rGuWC5ScDT — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

“Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers,” he wrote in response to the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

Ajla Tomljanovic, who had been playing Raducanu before she retired, said: “For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh.

“I have experienced something similar but not to that extent. I know that it’s a real thing. I’ve spoken to athletes that have gone through that. It’s not easy.”

Dr Alex George, an A&E doctor and mental health campaigner, also responded to John McEnroe.

“I didn’t realise John McEnroe was medically qualified or that he has X-ray vision,” he said.

“I hope Emma Raducanu is ok and wish her a speedy recovery. Did her country proud.”