Mercury set to hit 25°C this week in parts of Tayside and Fife as locals enjoy summer heatwave

Tayside and Fife is set to enjoy a warm week of sunshine after recent showers, with weather forecasters predicting temperatures in the mid 20s.

Locals in Perth and Kinross and Fife will enjoy the best of the sunshine, with highs of 25°C expected.

Dundee will also enjoy the sunshine with the mercury set to climb to between 20°C and 22°C throughout the week.

Tayside and Fife weather forecast

Met Office weather forecasters say Dundee and Angus residents will wake to a dry, bright day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

Any winds will stay light, with temperatures reaching 22°C by the early evening.

High pressure will keep the weather settled throughout the week, with the warm spell expected to last into next week.

Perth and Kinross will enjoy the best of the sun alongside Fife, with highs of 25°C possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office forecast reads: “Early mist patches soon dispersing to leave a dry, bright day.

“There will be plenty of sunshine and becoming warm with winds staying light.”

Alex Deakin from the Met Office added: “High pressure is moving in, bringing a lot of dry weather and temperatures in the mid, even high, 20s as we head to the weekend.”

It comes after a flood alert last week which saw motorists advised of potential disruptions.

Tayside and Fife missed the worst of the rain, but some parts of Scotland experienced flooding.

Heading into next week, the long-range forecast by the Met Office predicts temperatures above normal for most.

It reads: “This period will continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure as it moves slowly across the UK and Ireland.

Warm weather to continue into next week

“This should bring in a lot of fine and dry weather meaning long sunny spells, variable cloud and light winds should become the general trend for most, though at times some fresher and cloudier conditions may be seen along the North Sea coasts.

“Temperatures also likely to be above normal for most.

“The north west and far north also may see unsettled weather on occasion, bringing cloud and a chance of rain and drizzle.”