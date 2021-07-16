Coronavirus: Two further Tayside deaths as 2,047 new cases confirmed in Scotland

Two further coronavirus deaths have been reported in Tayside with more than 2,000 new cases recorded in Scotland.

A total of five new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Scotland on Friday, including one in Angus and one in Dundee.

It means a total of 7,796 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for the virus.

Five new deaths is down on the figure of 19 reported on Thursday, the highest daily number reported since early March.

Covid-19 hospital cases rise in Tayside

The number of people in hospital after testing positive for the virus is also continuing to rise in NHS Tayside.

Public Health Scotland data shows 61 people with the virus are being treated in NHS Tayside hospitals, up from 59 the previous day.

A total of 35 people are being treated in NHS Fife hospitals, up from 31 on Thursday.

Across Scotland 532 people are in hospital, while 48 are in intensive care units.

Scottish Government figures show a national test positivity rate of 8.5%.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in Scotland

Of the new cases, 191 are in Fife and 86 are in Dundee. Meanwhile, 48 new positive results have been reported in Angus and 72 in Perth and Kinross.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will move to Level 0 of the coronavirus lockdown route map on Monday.

The first minister confirmed the change earlier this week but emphasised the need for Scots to remain cautious.

In a Holyrood update, she said some coronavirus mitigations like face masks would continue for some time to come, even under Level 0 rules.

Ms Sturgeon also said the pressure on the NHS as result of increasing cases was of concern.

She said: “The decisions I am setting out today show that – despite the impact of Delta – vaccination is allowing us to continue easing restrictions, albeit cautiously.

“That will be a relief to the vast majority. But it will be a source of anxiety to some.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I know that many of you feel anxious about any easing of restrictions – particularly if you cannot have the vaccine, or have conditions, or are on treatments, that suppress your immune system.

“The Scottish Government is very aware of that. We will not abandon you.

“For as long as necessary we will ask people to take sensible precautions – like the wearing of face coverings – to allow you, like everyone else, to enjoy more normal life again.”