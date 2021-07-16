Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Coronavirus: Two further Tayside deaths as 2,047 new cases confirmed in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
July 16 2021, 2.44pm Updated: July 16 2021, 3.04pm
Covid Scotland
Over 2,000 new cases were reported on Friday

Two further coronavirus deaths have been reported in Tayside with more than 2,000 new cases recorded in Scotland.

A total of five new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Scotland on Friday, including one in Angus and one in Dundee.

It means a total of 7,796 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for the virus.

Five new deaths is down on the figure of 19 reported on Thursday, the highest daily number reported since early March.

Covid-19 hospital cases rise in Tayside

The number of people in hospital after testing positive for the virus is also continuing to rise in NHS Tayside.

Public Health Scotland data shows 61 people with the virus are being treated in NHS Tayside hospitals, up from 59 the previous day.

A total of 35 people are being treated in NHS Fife hospitals, up from 31 on Thursday.

Across Scotland 532 people are in hospital, while 48 are in intensive care units.

Scottish Government figures show a national test positivity rate of 8.5%.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in Scotland

Of the new cases, 191 are in Fife and 86 are in Dundee. Meanwhile, 48 new positive results have been reported in Angus and 72 in Perth and Kinross.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will move to Level 0 of the coronavirus lockdown route map on Monday.

The first minister confirmed the change earlier this week but emphasised the need for Scots to remain cautious.

In a Holyrood update, she said some coronavirus mitigations like face masks would continue for some time to come, even under Level 0 rules.

Ms Sturgeon also said the pressure on the NHS as result of increasing cases was of concern.

She said: “The decisions I am setting out today show that – despite the impact of Delta – vaccination is allowing us to continue easing restrictions, albeit cautiously.

“That will be a relief to the vast majority. But it will be a source of anxiety to some.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I know that many of you feel anxious about any easing of restrictions – particularly if you cannot have the vaccine, or have conditions, or are on treatments, that suppress your immune system.

“The Scottish Government is very aware of that. We will not abandon you.

“For as long as necessary we will ask people to take sensible precautions – like the wearing of face coverings – to allow you, like everyone else, to enjoy more normal life again.”

Level 0 Scotland: The major Covid rule changes from July 19

 

