ScotRail trains cancelled across Tayside and Fife due to strike action

Sunday saw another day of major disruption on the ScotRail network, with services cancelled across Tayside and Fife due to strike action.

Customers were advised to plan an alternative route on Sunday, with only a handful of services due to go ahead.

Members of the RMT rail union walked out after a long-running pay dispute with ScotRail bosses.

Sunday strikes have been taking place for several weeks and have been confirmed until September 5 this year.

ScotRail services cancelled in Tayside and Fife

All ScotRail services in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perth have been cancelled, including the Fife Circle.

Rail operator ScotRail said: “We appreciate the inconvenience this will have on your travel plans, and we are running every service possible to minimise disruption.”

Replacement bus services for key workers have been organised for Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Only trains due to run on the Glasgow, Edinburgh and Airdrie services are due to run.

RMT welcomed a “solid” response to its latest action on Sunday, with conductors and examiners said to be standing firm.

The general secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch said: “Our action remains absolutely solid again today.

RMT welcome ‘solid’ response

“With the elections now done and dusted it is down to the political leadership and Transport Scotland to start taking responsibility and‎ call Abellio ScotRail to account.

“As we have said repeatedly the union remains available for talks any time, any place, anywhere.”