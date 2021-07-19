Fife jellyfish invasion as beach goers warn of sting risk

As thousands headed to beaches across Fife to cool off over the weekend they were greeted by smacks of jellyfish.

One mum took to social media to warn of the risks after her son was stung by one of the creatures and had to go to hospital.

The Lion’s Mane, one of the largest species of jellyfish in the world, was spotted on local beaches like Leven in Fife.

Pictures taken at Leven beach on Saturday showed two different species of jellyfish washed up on the sand.

One of the jellyfish captured in pictures shared by Lesley MacDonald were identified as a Lion’s Mane.

Taking to social media to warn locals of the risks, Tracy Mcwha said she witnessed young people stung in Leven on Saturday.

Caroline Paton confirmed to The Courier that her son had to be taken to hospital after an encounter with a jellyfish in Fife over the weekend.

“Parents, be aware of a new jellyfish-type visitor to Fife,” she said.

“Stung my son at Silversands at 6pm and the reaction was immediate and pretty awful.

“Quite delirious and so agitated. In a huge amount of pain burning from head to toe.

“Did all the right things but may last a few days.”

Earlier this year an 11-year-old girl was hospitalised after being stung by a Lion’s Mane jellyfish at Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn.

Her mum told how the girl’s throat began to tingle before she vomited shortly after arriving home.

Abbie McIntosh was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after being left in excruciating pain.

It was only after she received medication that Abbie finally felt well.

One marine microbiologist explained that the Lion’s Mane jellyfish is unusual in Northern Europe, but has become more common possibly due to warmer summer months.

Kids hospitalised after Fife jellyfish encounters

Cassie Bakshani said: “We may be seeing them in larger numbers in UK waters this year due to the hot weather we’ve been having — but really we’re still not sure why.

“They all look so pretty but their stinging cells will deliver a nasty sting.

“If found on the beach, they should be given a wide berth and not touched under any circumstances because they can still sting even when dead.

“As far as I’m aware there have been no recorded fatalities in the UK due to Lion’s Mane stings.”

But, she added, “young children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk.”

The NHS advises that anyone stung by a jellyfish should first ask a lifeguard for help or advice.

They also said the area should be rinsed with seawater and any spines removed with tweezers or a bank card.

“Soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it,” they advise.

Those affected should also be given painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen.