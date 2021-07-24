Coronavirus: Two Covid deaths in Fife and one in Perth and Kinross as new cases continue to roll in

Two people died of Covid-19 in Fife yesterday, with a further death also being confirmed in Perth and Kinross.

Saturday’s national numbers, which come from Public Health Scotland, have shown that 11 people died after positively testing for the virus, bringing Scotland’s total up to 7,859.

While the number is higher than the six deaths which were reported on Friday, it is still far below what was recorded at the beginning of the year.

Local stats

In Dundee, 41 people tested positive for the virus, with a further 92 being recorded in Fife.

Angus and Perth and Kinross reported 16 and 24 new cases respectively.

National stats

Some 1,307 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported across the entirety of Scotland — a slight drop from the 1,500 that were reported yesterday.

Just over 6% of all tests came back positive, with 23,857 being taken throughout the country.

However, the number of people in hospital with the virus fell from 502 to 478 yesterday, although the number of people in intensive care increased by three.