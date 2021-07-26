Loch Lomond: Dad tells of frantic efforts to save wife and son in drowning tragedy

Tributes have been paid to three people who died after getting into difficulty at Loch Lomond, including nine-year-old Rana Haris Ali.

Rana died alongside mum Edina Olahova, 29, and family friend Muhammad Asim Riaz, 39, on Saturday.

A second child is being treated in intensive care at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Waris Ali, Ms Olahova’s husband, was also present on the trip, and images shared before the tragedy showed the family enjoying the sun.

Family tributes

In a tribute from the family, Rana Haris Ali was described as the “loveliest boy”.

A statement said: “The family is heartbroken at the death of our charming young boy in what was a tragic drowning accident on Saturday. Haris Ali was the loveliest little boy.”

Speaking to Sky News, Waris has told of his desperate attempts to rescue his son and wife.

Waris says a passerby was able to save the other child, but there was nothing they could do for his wife and son.

He said: “I was trying to save my wife for some time, took my shirt off but realised I couldn’t do anything to save her.

‘They were such lovely people’

“The guy who came couldn’t save anyone else, just [the other youngster].”

Waris described his son as a “very happy boy”.

He told the news channel: “The three were such lovely people, Asim was my best friend, he was my family.

“He was more than a friend – he was my brother. The three of them would help anyone they could help.”

The incident on Saturday evening followed another death at Loch Lomond on Friday, involving 16-year-old Connor Markward.

‘Worst weekend in memory’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the weekend was one of the worst in living memory.

Alasdair Perry, deputy assistant chief officer, told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “This is the worst weekend in relation to incidents of this nature I can remember.

“I’d like to offer my condolences and those of everyone at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to all those affected by this weekend’s tragic events, and in particular to the friends and families of all those involved.”

Deaths ‘very traumatic’ for Loch Lomond staff

Simon Jones, the executive lead for water safety at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said: “It’s been a terrible week in the park and across other parts of Scotland as well for tragic events.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to friends and family.

“We can’t remember a period like this – many of our staff were closely involved and its been very traumatic for people involved.

“(It’s been) really, really challenging and sobering – giving us a lot of cause for reflection.”

Mr Perry urged those swimming in open water to adhere to safety advice, not to leave young people unattended, and to ensure they do not swim after consuming alcohol.

Open water swimming ‘extremely dangerous’

His warnings follow an appeal issued on Sunday by Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams of Police Scotland.

He said: “The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting, but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

“The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“The message I want to send to everyone is: exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water, if possible.

Emergency incidents in Tayside and Fife

“Tragically, this weekend has highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous.”

We reported on Friday how a teenage girl was airlifted to hospital after being rescued from John Knox’s Pulpit at the Lomond Hills in Fife.

There were also rescues last week involving people in the water in Perth and at Dalgety Bay.