Lifeboat crews launched to assist people in the sea on inflatable dinghy

A number of people floating out to sea near Montrose this afternoon sparked the launch of RNLI lifeboats.

Coastguard teams requested the launch of both Montrose Lifeboat and Montrose ILB at around 3.45pm on Monday, July 26.

The coastguard also requested the assistance of a Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) from the nearby Magne Viking while the boats were en route.

People were spotted floating out to sea on inflatable toys and dinghy near Red Castle at Lunan Bay, around four miles from Montrose.

They were luckily able to self rescue back to the shore where they were met by Montrose coastguard who offered help and advice.

The lifeboat and ILB were able to stand down soon afterwards and the FRC was returned to its ship.

Water can be ‘extremely dangerous’

Today’s incident follows the tragic deaths of six people in Scottish waters at the weekend.

Tributes were paid earlier today to three people who died after getting into difficulty at Loch Lomond, including a nine-year-old boy.

The police have issued an appeal reminding people of the dangers of open water swimming.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting, but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

“The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“The message I want to send to everyone is: exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water, if possible.”