What can we expect to hear in Scottish Government Covid briefing today?

Scotland could get an indicator at a Scottish Government briefing today on whether Covid restrictions will eased further next month.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on the case numbers and vaccination uptake.

The Scottish Government currently aims to lift all major restrictions and move beyond the current Level 0 on August 9.

What can we expect to hear in today’s Covid briefing?

Do not expect any formal announcement on whether more restrictions will be eased.

A statement is due to be given in the Scottish Parliament on August 3 about the country moving beyond Level 0.

However, we could get further indicators about whether the data shows we will soon enjoy more freedoms in our lives.

This week Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was “confident” the target date of August 9 would be met – but stressed he did not want to pre-empt the announcement next week.

Ms Sturgeon is also expected to give an update on the vaccination roll-out.

The Scottish Government has confirmed all 40 to 49-year-olds have now been offered their second Covid vaccination.

However, Scottish Labour has branded the 91% uptake as “humiliating”.

What is the current Covid situation?

The current Covid case numbers are the most promising they have been for some time.

On Monday, Public Health Scotland reported 1,237 people had tested positive for coronavirus – the lowest total for just over a month.

2,431,881 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,000 to 341,015 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,859 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/vCKtQErDD7 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 26, 2021

However, the agency says they have not received any data from NHS Tayside laboratories since July 23 while officials work to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, 480 people were in hospital at the time with 64 patients in intensive care – an increase of four on the previous day.

Where and when can I watch the Covid briefing?

The Covid briefing is due to begin at 2pm today.

Viewers will be able to watch online through the Scottish Government’s social media channels.

The BBC Scotland channel will also be broadcasting it live.

For those on the go, you can follow updates on our live blog with reaction and analysis to follow on the Press and Journal, Courier, Evening Express and Evening Telegraph websites.