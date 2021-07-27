Nicola Sturgeon ‘optimistic’ Covid Level 0 rules will end in August

Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots she is optimistic the country will see a further easing of lockdown restrictions by August 9.

In a briefing on Tuesday afternoon the First Minister said a new milestone has been reached as more than four million people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ms Sturgeon said in the coming weeks there will be a particular focus on reaching younger people.

She added that in light of new advice, the government was strongly advising pregnant women to get the vaccine as soon as they are offered it.

“The evidence of its safety is overwhelming,” Nicola Sturgeon said, pointing out thousands of pregnant women in Scotland had already been vaccinated.

She also said there are no longer any local authorities in Scotland in the top worst affected areas of the UK.

Recently there were five, with Dundee among the most infected areas.

Latest Covid statistics

The update came as the latest figures confirmed 1,044 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland.

Scottish Government figures reported a test positivity rate of 5.6%.

Nicola Sturgeon said this was the lowest positivity rate Scotland had seen since June 19.

A total of the 28 new cases were in Dundee, whilst 56 were in Fife, 12 were in Angus and 13 in Perth and Kinross.

The data showed 472 people were in hospital, whilst 63 people are receiving intensive care treatment.

A total of seven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in Scotland to 7,866.

Beyond Level 0

The latest update on Covid came ahead of her announcement on further changes to lockdown restrictions due in the Scottish Parliament next week.

The First Minister will confirm then whether the country is safely able to move out of Level 0 restrictions.

Such a move would see life return almost to normal, whilst some restrictions like the use of face masks will continue.

If confirmed, these changes will take effect from August 9 but will rely on progress in the vaccination programme and a further drop in cases.

Between now and next week the government will weigh up the decision, analysing several factors.

Whilst many factors give reasons for optimism, the First Minister said cases are still nine times higher than in May.

“A sensible degree of continued caution” will help to protect the country from moving backwards, the First Minister added.