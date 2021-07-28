Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife singer KT Tunstall scraps summer tour over hearing fears

By Alasdair Clark
July 28 2021, 12.16pm Updated: July 28 2021, 12.20pm
KT Tunstall busking outside DC Thomson's building in Dundee.

Fife singer KT Tunstall has put her summer tour plans on hold over fears it could put her hearing at risk.

The star, from St Andrews, lost her hearing in her left ear permanently in 2018.

In an update to fans, Tunstall says the decision to suspend her touring plans has been an “extremely difficult” one to make.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter had been due to tour the US over the summer.

Fans have sent KT Tunstall supportive messages.

The Suddenly I See singer has apologised for the disappointment but says she has to put her health first.

In a post on social media, Tunstall wrote: “Playing live has been my life for the last 20 years, and is my deepest passion.

“Permanently losing 100% of my hearing in my left ear overnight whilst on tour in 2018 was an enormous shock, and the result of years of touring without adequate periods of rest, which caused an acute physical breakdown.

Plans for ‘smaller batches’ of shows

“After a recent run of consecutive shows and travel in July, I have experienced some issues with my right ear; a small amount of tinnitus – which is exactly how the breakdown of my left ear began.

“My thoughts on touring so intensively and consecutively have made me question whether my remaining hearing will be able to handle it, and as a result I have decided that the only healthy way forward for me as a ‘live’ musician is to completely avoid lengthy back-to-back touring which causes inevitable exhaustion and stress.

“To move forward safely in my career, I must ensure that my touring schedule leaves adequate rest between smaller batches of shows.”

She added: “With huge regret and sadness, this means I will no longer be able to join Hall & Oates on their incredible tour.

“It is hard to fathom pulling out of such a wonderful opportunity. Hall & Oates, the band, management, crew, fans and organisers have all been so wonderful to me.

“All headline shows I have during the time period of the Hall & Oates dates will be rescheduled in a less intensive way for 2022, and tickets will be honoured for the new dates.

The singer was due to tour the US.

“I wish to play live and create music for the rest of my life, but to best ensure I will be able to do so, I must put my hearing health first as it could be the difference between being able to be a musician or not.

“I love you, thank you always for your support and understanding, and I hope to see you somewhere before too long.”

Fans offer messages of support

Well-wishers have responded with supportive messages, with comedian Janey Godley saying: “Stay safe sister.”

One fan wrote: “So sorry to hear this KT, but you are doing the right thing.”

A second said: “As a person with affected hearing and constant tinnitus, I’m glad you are looking after yourself.

“I haven’t seen you live yet, but love your music.”

