Nicola Sturgeon to announce Covid lockdown change decision on Tuesday

Nicola Sturgeon is set to confirm on Tuesday whether the existing Covid lockdown rules will be scrapped from August 9.

The Scottish Government is scheduled to review whether the country will move from Level 0.

Such a change would see the vast majority of restrictions lifted, allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time since last March.

Nicola Sturgeon said previously that she was “optimistic” she would be able to confirm the change.

Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid lockdown update on Tuesday

The First Minister will report her final decision to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, August 3.

She will speak to MSPs at Holyrood in a virtual session from around 2pm, before taking questions on coronavirus from politicians.

Whilst coronavirus restrictions on the number of people who can meet at one time could be removed, it’s expected guidance on face masks will continue.

If confirmed, the changes will take effect from August 9.

But speaking last week the First Minister said even after such a change a “sensible degree of continued caution” would help to protect the country from moving backward.

Speaking about the decision, Ms Sturgeon said: “We have seen some very positive developments recently and that goes give us, it certainly gives me, grounds for optimism that we will be able to continue our progress out restrictions.

“That said we do still need to be cautious.

I am confident we will make progress, all of us want to see the remaining restrictions eased as soon as possible.

“It’s good that cases are lower than they were three weeks ago, that comes as a relief to all of us, but they are still nine times higher than they were at the start of May.

“And we know that the Delta variant is significantly more infectious than previous variants.”

She added: “I am confident we will make progress and while are already living with far fewer restrictions than has been the case in previous stages of the pandemic all of us want to see the remaining restrictions eased as soon as possible.

“That’s important to all of us as individuals, it’s very important to businesses and the economy but we will need to do that with appropriate caution and an appropriate degree of care.”