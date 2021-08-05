Data: How many people in your area are fully vaccinated?

As Covid-19 restrictions are set to ease in Scotland on August 9, we looked at how the vaccination rollout is progressing in your area and in the most vulnerable categories.

What proportion of people in my area are fully vaccinated?

Uptake in Dundee lags behind other areas in Tayside and Fife, with only 65.4% of adults having received both doses. Whereas Angus sits at 76,9%, Fife is at 73.5% and Perth and Kinross has double jabbed 76.6% of their adult residents.

The rate in Dundee is similar to rates in Scotland’s other cities with Edinburgh currently showing the lowest rate in Scotland at 61.7%.

Is there a problem with uptake in younger people?

Uptake of vaccinations does appear to have been slower than the other age demographics.

Dundee City currently has the lowest proportion of 18 to 29 year-olds who have received their first dose at 62.6%.

This disparity is even starker when you break down the data by sex. With only 59.3% of Dundonian men in that age bracket having come forward for their first dose.

Aren’t all of the vulnerable people vaccinated?

The great news is most of the elderly and most vulnerable demographics are double vaccinated.

Public Health Scotland provide data on the key vulnerable groups which have been determined by the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

This has limitations as the population numbers are a moving target and can only ever be estimated, which is why some of these groups show a greater than 100% vaccination rate.

This data shows that care home staff have all now received both doses, but that other vulnerable categories have not.

Clinically extremely vulnerable individuals show a 93.7% double dosage rate, and frontline healthcare workers are at 90.6%.

Frontline social care workers are the category with the lowest estimated proportion having received both doses at 82.4%.

For the most up-to-date information on the progress of the vaccination programme, visit our vaccine tracker.