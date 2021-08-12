Stonehaven train crash: Minute’s silence on Scotland’s rail network a year on from tragedy

Passengers and staff on Scotland’s railway will fall silent on Thursday morning to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train crash – a year on from the tragedy.

The silence will be held at 9.43am, the time the derailment was first reported.

Announcements will be made at stations across the country and trains will come to a standstill where safe.

‘Broken-hearted’

The crash, involving the 6.38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow, came off the track near Carmont in Aberdeenshire – south of Stonehaven.

The service would have made its way through Dundee and Perth, but never reached either station.

There were nine people on the train, three train crew and six passengers.

The driver, Brett McCullough, who was 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58 and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, aged 62, died. The six others onboard were injured.

Mr Stuchbury was making his way to work in Fife on the day of the crash.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s railway, said: “Everyone at Scotland’s railway will always be broken-hearted about the terrible accident at Stonehaven.

Today marks a year since three people lost their lives when a train derailed in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. Our thoughts continue to be with their loved ones, all those affected, and the people who attended the scene on that terrible morning. pic.twitter.com/hY3FQkC3P3 — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2021

“Today, exactly a year on, we pay tribute to Brett, Donald and Christopher, who lost their lives, and also, of course, we remember those who were injured.

“We come together as Scotland’s Railway family and we send our love and support to everyone, particularly the loved ones of the deceased, who have been affected by the tragedy.

“We will never forget.”