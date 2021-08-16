‘We urgently need to speak to him’: Husband of woman found murdered in Leeds travels to Scotland by train

Police say the husband of a woman found murdered in Leeds has travelled to Scotland – and are appealing for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of the city on Sunday evening.

Officers are now trying to trace husband Mark Barrott, 54, as part of their investigation.

Mr Barrott was seen leaving Leeds railway station by train at 1pm on Sunday, and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley at 4pm.

Officers have released CCTV images of Mark at Leeds railway station on Sunday, and an image of him from 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, the senior investigating officer, said: “We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday. We would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

‘Do not approach him’

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him, but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him.”

Police are also searching for Mr Barrott’s car, which is thought to be in Leeds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team.

Officers can also be reached online.