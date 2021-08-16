Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News

‘We urgently need to speak to him’: Husband of woman found murdered in Leeds travels to Scotland by train

By Katy Scott
August 16 2021, 3.21pm Updated: August 16 2021, 4.32pm
leeds murder mark barrott
Police are trying to track down Mark Barrott.

Police say the husband of a woman found murdered in Leeds has travelled to Scotland – and are appealing for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of the city on Sunday evening.

Officers are now trying to trace husband Mark Barrott, 54, as part of their investigation.

Mr Barrott was seen leaving Leeds railway station by train at 1pm on Sunday, and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley at 4pm.

leeds murder mark barrott
CCTV images of Mark Barrott, who left Leeds and arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Officers have released CCTV images of Mark at Leeds railway station on Sunday, and an image of him from 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, the senior investigating officer, said: “We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday. We would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

‘Do not approach him’

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him, but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him.”

Police are also searching for Mr Barrott’s car, which is thought to be in Leeds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team.

Officers can also be reached online.

