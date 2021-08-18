Weekly Covid deaths in Tayside and Fife fall to lowest recorded since May

The death toll from Covid in Tayside and Fife has fallen to the lowest recorded since May, with Dundee the only area to report people dying.

Two deaths in the week leading up to August 15 were reported in Tayside and Fife where coronavirus was either confirmed or suspected.

Both deaths occurred in Dundee, with no Covid-19 fatalities reported elsewhere in Tayside and Fife.

Death toll rises by two

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data showed it was the lowest weekly death toll reported by health officials since May 10.

Last week NRS reported eight deaths in Tayside and Fife, whilst nine were reported in the seven days leading up to August 9.

It means that since March last year 332 deaths have been linked to the virus in Dundee.

Fife has recorded 516 deaths, whilst 181 have been reported in Angus.

Across Scotland, 41 deaths were reported last week, a decrease of 12 on the previous week.

Of the deaths reported, 13 were amongst people aged under 65, eight were people aged between 65 and 74 and there were 20 deaths of people aged 75 or over.

Twenty-two of those who died were women and 19 were men.

As of August 15 that a total of 10,464 deaths have been registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the person’s death certificate.

We've now delivered over half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The scale of the local programme is unlike anything we've ever undertaken and we continue to see the positive impact in helping reduce spread, hospital admissions and the harm being done to our most vulnerable. 💉 pic.twitter.com/TLCBy0N18J — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) August 18, 2021

There were five deaths in each of City of Edinburgh, Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Three deaths were recorded in Highland.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 41 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is a decrease of 12 on the previous week’s figure.

“Deaths from all causes were 9% higher than the five year average – the 12th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”